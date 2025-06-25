Left Menu

The Bombay High Court dismissed a petition challenging the validity of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election results due to alleged late voting. The court, criticizing the petition for wasting judicial time, found that extended polling hours are a common feature in Indian elections, not grounds for annulment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:49 IST
Bombay High Court Rejects Petition on Maharashtra Election Results
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition that sought to nullify the results of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The petition, led by Mumbai resident Chetan Ahire, claimed that votes were cast after the stipulated deadline of 6 pm. The court termed the petition a waste of judicial time.

Presided over by Justice GS Kulkarni and Justice Arif S Doctor, the court decided not to impose any financial penalties on the petitioner despite expressing disappointment at the time lost on the case. The allegations pointed to approximately 76 lakh late votes impacting results in 90 constituencies.

During the proceedings, the court highlighted the routine nature of extended polling hours, citing that voters in line by 6 pm are allowed to vote. The Election Commission backed this, clarifying that the practice is standard across elections, including the Lok Sabha, and does not warrant a state election annulment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

