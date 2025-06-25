Remembering India's 'Constitution Killing Day': A Warning from History

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed an audience at the inaugural event for 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', highlighting the imposition of the Emergency on June 25, 1975. Shah described the event as a crucial reminder for the youth to remember history and ensure such episodes are not repeated in national life.

Acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to mark June 25 as a day of remembrance, Shah detailed the oppressive atmosphere during the Emergency. He recounted how India's democratic institutions were silenced, stressing the need for awareness among younger generations about these historical events.

Shah narrated the events of June 12, 1975, including the Allahabad High Court's ruling against the Prime Minister and the subsequent political upheaval. He criticized the rationale behind the Emergency, attributing it to the then-Prime Minister's threat to power rather than national security concerns. Shah praised the collective response of the opposition, leading to the formation of a non-Congress government post-Emergency.

Highlighting the suppression of press freedom and judicial independence, Shah condemned the arrests and censorship imposed during the Emergency. He underscored the importance of these reflections to safeguard democratic values.

Shah concluded by contrasting past governance with the current 'Nation First' ideology under Modi, celebrating the resilience of democratic fighters who endured during the Emergency. He remarked on India's steadfast journey toward global prominence by 2047, driven by the current government's commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)