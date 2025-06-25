Left Menu

Historic Power Tariff Cuts in Maharashtra: A 26% Reduction in Five Years

Maharashtra will reduce power tariffs by 26% over five years, with a 10% cut in the first year, marking a historic decision by the state. This initiative affects domestic, industrial, and commercial users, emphasizing green energy and reliable supply, particularly benefiting smaller consumers.

In a landmark decision, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a substantial reduction in power tariffs, slashing rates by 26 percent over the next five years. This initiative marks the first significant decrease in electricity costs in the state's recorded history.

The initial phase will witness a 10 percent reduction in the first year, offering considerable relief to consumers across three key sectors: domestic, industrial, and commercial. Particularly notable is that 70 percent of consumers using less than 100 units of electricity will benefit the most from this move.

Aside from rate cuts, there's a significant push for green energy integration under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana 2.0. This initiative ensures daytime and reliable electricity supply to farmers, while future power purchase agreements focusing on sustainable energy will provide long-term cost savings.

