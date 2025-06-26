China Stocks Surge with Defence and Tech Gains Amid Global Market Shifts

China's stock market experienced a fourth consecutive day of gains on Thursday, with significant contributions from the defence and technology sectors. In contrast, Hong Kong's market saw a slight dip following a peak earlier this week. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.1% to reach its highest point since December.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong decreased by 0.5% after hitting a new high a day earlier. The CSI Defence Index in China advanced by 1.9%, aided by increases in the AI subsector and info tech sectors, which rose by 1.3% and 0.6%, respectively. However, financial sectors experienced slight declines.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs noted increased activity in China assets, with expectation for heightened retail participation. A truce between Israel and Iran has eased global market risks, yet analysts highlight that upcoming earnings reports and macroeconomic support will remain crucial factors.