Puri Gears Up for the Grand Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Amidst Extensive Preparations

In the coastal town of Puri, the much-anticipated Jagannath Rath Yatra is set to begin tomorrow, marking a highlight in Odisha's spiritual calendar. The festival, a spectacle involving the majestic chariots of Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister Goddess Subhadra, symbolizes spiritual fervor and draws devotees from far and wide.

Admirable preparations have been executed ahead of the event, especially in traffic and crowd management. Additional Director General (ADG) Traffic, Dayal Gangwar, elaborates on strategic arrangements, stating, "We are establishing 21 parking spots and several holding areas to manage high crowd volumes effectively. These resources focus on three key locations to ensure smooth proceedings."

Furthermore, technology plays a pivotal role this year, enhancing the visitor experience via apps providing real-time information. In preparation, security forces have undergone rigorous training through a coordinated multi-agency mock drill addressing potential emergencies, ensuring a secure environment for the influx of devotees.

