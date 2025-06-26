Puri Gears Up for the Grand Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Amidst Extensive Preparations
The temple town of Puri braces for its iconic 2025 Jagannath Rath Yatra, commencing tomorrow. Authorities spotlight traffic management, employing technology and creating multiple parking solutions. With the deities set for their week-long stay at Gundicha Temple, security readiness, marked by multi-agency drills, ensures safety for thousands of attendees.
In the coastal town of Puri, the much-anticipated Jagannath Rath Yatra is set to begin tomorrow, marking a highlight in Odisha's spiritual calendar. The festival, a spectacle involving the majestic chariots of Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister Goddess Subhadra, symbolizes spiritual fervor and draws devotees from far and wide.
Admirable preparations have been executed ahead of the event, especially in traffic and crowd management. Additional Director General (ADG) Traffic, Dayal Gangwar, elaborates on strategic arrangements, stating, "We are establishing 21 parking spots and several holding areas to manage high crowd volumes effectively. These resources focus on three key locations to ensure smooth proceedings."
Furthermore, technology plays a pivotal role this year, enhancing the visitor experience via apps providing real-time information. In preparation, security forces have undergone rigorous training through a coordinated multi-agency mock drill addressing potential emergencies, ensuring a secure environment for the influx of devotees.
