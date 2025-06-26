Left Menu

Turbulent Markets: Trump's Fed Chair Plans Shake Confidence

Global markets show instability as President Trump's potential early replacement of Fed Chair Jerome Powell raises concerns over the central bank's independence. The dollar weakens, and uncertainty looms over U.S. trade policies. Analysts fear such moves could affect monetary policy and investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:34 IST
Turbulent Markets: Trump's Fed Chair Plans Shake Confidence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian markets fluctuated on Thursday, burdened by the potential early appointment of a new Federal Reserve Chair by President Donald Trump, raising concerns about the U.S. central bank's independence. The U.S. dollar weakened further following reports that Trump may announce Jerome Powell's successor as early as this fall.

This move is perceived by some as an attempt to indirectly influence monetary policy before Powell's term ends in 2026. While a ceasefire between Israel and Iran eased oil trade tensions, traders remain anxious about Trump's looming tariff deadlines on trading partners and his known criticism of Powell.

The dollar index fell to its lowest level since March 2022, as investors, wary of Trump's trade policies, sought alternatives. Powell cautioned that tariffs could temporarily raise prices, impacting inflation. As global financial markets remain unstable, the potential impact of a more dovish Fed chair is closely monitored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025