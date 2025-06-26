Haryana's Lado Lakshmi Scheme: Empowering Women & Youth Employment

In a significant move to empower women and reduce financial disparities, the Haryana government, under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, is gearing up to implement the Lado Lakshmi Scheme. This initiative will see Rs 2100 monthly deposits directly into the accounts of impoverished women across the state.

Highlighting the government's commitment, a substantial budget of Rs 5000 crore has been allocated for the scheme. Notably, out of 217 government resolutions, 28 have been accomplished within five months, and efforts continue on another 90, according to an official statement from the Department of Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture.

In a parallel effort to enhance employment for the youth, the state government will soon announce results for 7500 job positions. Following this, plans are underway to further employ youth through advertisements for vacancies across various departments. The Chief Minister has also urged universities to align skill development programs with industry needs, boosting job prospects for graduates.

