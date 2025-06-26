Left Menu

Kishor Criticizes Tejashwi Yadav and Challenges Rahul Gandhi

Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor criticized Tejashwi Yadav for lacking an independent political identity and claimed Yadav owes his position to his father, Lalu. Kishor also challenged Rahul Gandhi's commitment to Bihar, urging him to spend a night in a Bihari village to prove genuine engagement.

Kishor Criticizes Tejashwi Yadav and Challenges Rahul Gandhi
Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a scathing commentary, Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor has taken aim at Tejashwi Yadav, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, questioning his political credentials. Kishor, in an exclusive interview with ANI, asserted that Yadav's political identity relies heavily on his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and lacks independent credibility.

Kishor incisively remarked that without Lalu Yadav's legacy, Tejashwi would have no distinct political identity. Criticizing the concept of lineage-based leadership, he noted that many youth leaders within the Yadav community possess greater potential than Tejashwi, suggesting that his current stature is not merited by personal achievements.

The strategist turned politician further challenged Rahul Gandhi's political engagement in Bihar, provoking the senior Congress leader to demonstrate his connection to grassroots affairs by spending a night in a Bihari village. Kishor's remarks come in the backdrop of escalating political tensions as Bihar gears up for its impending assembly elections.

