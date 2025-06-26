Kishor Criticizes Tejashwi Yadav and Challenges Rahul Gandhi

In a scathing commentary, Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor has taken aim at Tejashwi Yadav, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, questioning his political credentials. Kishor, in an exclusive interview with ANI, asserted that Yadav's political identity relies heavily on his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and lacks independent credibility.

Kishor incisively remarked that without Lalu Yadav's legacy, Tejashwi would have no distinct political identity. Criticizing the concept of lineage-based leadership, he noted that many youth leaders within the Yadav community possess greater potential than Tejashwi, suggesting that his current stature is not merited by personal achievements.

The strategist turned politician further challenged Rahul Gandhi's political engagement in Bihar, provoking the senior Congress leader to demonstrate his connection to grassroots affairs by spending a night in a Bihari village. Kishor's remarks come in the backdrop of escalating political tensions as Bihar gears up for its impending assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)