Left Menu

Secure Your Future with Bandhan Life's Guaranteed Income Plan

Bandhan Life's Guaranteed Income Plan offers life insurance protection alongside regular, assured income. It supports individuals and families in achieving financial stability and meeting life goals like children's education or early retirement. This plan ensures income security and provides options for flexible payouts and life cover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:24 IST
Secure Your Future with Bandhan Life's Guaranteed Income Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

As Indians increasingly seek comprehensive financial solutions, Bandhan Life's Guaranteed Income Plan emerges as a promising option. The plan combines the safety of life insurance with the reassurance of regular income, helping families manage everyday expenses and achieve long-term financial objectives without undue risk.

Maneesh Mishra, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Bandhan Life, highlights the plan's ability to provide predictable payouts that complement existing income sources. It addresses a growing need to offset inflation and income volatility, offering both protection and assurance in one package.

The plan is accessible to customers across India and is available at all Bandhan Bank branches. It offers two flexible options, Flexi Start and Extended Benefit, catering to diverse financial needs and preferences, ensuring peace of mind for policyholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025