Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Criticizes Government Over Ceasefire Decision in Operation Sindoor

Jan Suraaj founder, Prashant Kishor, criticizes the Indian government's decision to cease military operations against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, suggesting it missed an opportunity to capitalize on Pakistan's alleged desperation. Kishor questions the reasoning behind the ceasefire and doubts President Trump's claims of mediating the agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:27 IST
Prashant Kishor Criticizes Government Over Ceasefire Decision in Operation Sindoor
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has sharply criticized the Indian government's decision to agree to a ceasefire with Pakistan after just four days of military engagement dubbed Operation Sindoor. Speaking in an interview with ANI, Kishor suggested that India's pause in military action may have forfeited a strategic advantage.

Kishor questioned why the military operation was discontinued when, according to him, Pakistan was seemingly vulnerable. He referenced External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who stated that Pakistan requested the ceasefire, indicating their precarious situation. Despite this, Kishor questioned the government's rationale for the sudden halt.

Operation Sindoor commenced on May 7 as a response to aggressive acts by Pakistan. Kishor contends that the responsible arm of the Indian government was in control of the situation on the ground. He further cast doubt on US President Donald Trump's claims of being a mediator in the ceasefire, opting instead to trust Jaishankar's explanation, which stated that Pakistan initiated the request.

Kishor raised concerns about the BJP-led government's potential motives, explaining that the public was prepared for a more definitive outcome. He also criticized the government's communication strategy, asserting that its explanation of nuclear deterrence fears was belated and suggested post-hoc damage control.

The ceasefire's suddenness may harm the BJP's prospects in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Kishor observed, as the party faces criticism for cutting Operation Sindoor short. He indicated that such strategic indecision might adversely affect the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025