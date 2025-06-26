Prashant Kishor Criticizes Government Over Ceasefire Decision in Operation Sindoor

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has sharply criticized the Indian government's decision to agree to a ceasefire with Pakistan after just four days of military engagement dubbed Operation Sindoor. Speaking in an interview with ANI, Kishor suggested that India's pause in military action may have forfeited a strategic advantage.

Kishor questioned why the military operation was discontinued when, according to him, Pakistan was seemingly vulnerable. He referenced External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who stated that Pakistan requested the ceasefire, indicating their precarious situation. Despite this, Kishor questioned the government's rationale for the sudden halt.

Operation Sindoor commenced on May 7 as a response to aggressive acts by Pakistan. Kishor contends that the responsible arm of the Indian government was in control of the situation on the ground. He further cast doubt on US President Donald Trump's claims of being a mediator in the ceasefire, opting instead to trust Jaishankar's explanation, which stated that Pakistan initiated the request.

Kishor raised concerns about the BJP-led government's potential motives, explaining that the public was prepared for a more definitive outcome. He also criticized the government's communication strategy, asserting that its explanation of nuclear deterrence fears was belated and suggested post-hoc damage control.

The ceasefire's suddenness may harm the BJP's prospects in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Kishor observed, as the party faces criticism for cutting Operation Sindoor short. He indicated that such strategic indecision might adversely affect the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)