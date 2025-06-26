Left Menu

Historic Docking: India's First ISRO Astronaut Arrives at ISS via Axiom 4 Mission

The Axiom 4 mission aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft has successfully docked at the International Space Station, marking the arrival of India's first ISRO astronaut, Shubhanshu, at the ISS. Union Minister Jitendra Singh hailed the event as a milestone for India's growing prominence in global space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:16 IST
Historic Docking: India's First ISRO Astronaut Arrives at ISS via Axiom 4 Mission
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Axiom 4 mission aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft triumphantly docked at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, heralding a landmark achievement for India as ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu joins the orbiting laboratory.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh took to social media platform X to express his pride, stating that "Shubhanshu stands at the threshold entrance of the ISS... waiting to step in for a 14-day sojourn, as the world watches with excitement and expectation." Singh praised the successful docking as evidence of the realization of Prime Minister Modi's vision for India's space program.

The spacecraft's arrival was also applauded for its efficiency, docking ahead of schedule at 4:05 pm IST. The mission features an international team and signifies India's ascendancy and self-reliance in space technology, termed as 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by the minister. The astronauts plan to conduct a variety of scientific and outreach activities during their stay.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025