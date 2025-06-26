Historic Docking: India's First ISRO Astronaut Arrives at ISS via Axiom 4 Mission
The Axiom 4 mission aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft has successfully docked at the International Space Station, marking the arrival of India's first ISRO astronaut, Shubhanshu, at the ISS. Union Minister Jitendra Singh hailed the event as a milestone for India's growing prominence in global space exploration.
The Axiom 4 mission aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft triumphantly docked at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, heralding a landmark achievement for India as ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu joins the orbiting laboratory.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh took to social media platform X to express his pride, stating that "Shubhanshu stands at the threshold entrance of the ISS... waiting to step in for a 14-day sojourn, as the world watches with excitement and expectation." Singh praised the successful docking as evidence of the realization of Prime Minister Modi's vision for India's space program.
The spacecraft's arrival was also applauded for its efficiency, docking ahead of schedule at 4:05 pm IST. The mission features an international team and signifies India's ascendancy and self-reliance in space technology, termed as 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by the minister. The astronauts plan to conduct a variety of scientific and outreach activities during their stay.
