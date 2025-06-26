India's Maritime Sector Embarks on Tech-Driven Transformation

In a decisive move towards modernizing India's maritime sector, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal launched a suite of technological initiatives aimed at boosting industry efficiency and sustainability. Prominent among these is the SAGAR SETU platform, which along with a Digital Centre of Excellence, marks a significant step in the digital transformation of the nation's ports and logistics infrastructure.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) highlights a commitment to fostering innovation through emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, and Blockchain. This partnership aims to guide India's maritime operations towards greater productivity, aligning with the Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 by focusing on green, sustainable development.

Minister Sonowal emphasized the importance of these developments, noting the SAGAR SETU platform's role in integrating services, reducing processing times, and enabling paperless logistics. As India positions itself as a global leader in green hydrogen, ports are envisioned to play a substantial role in sustainable energy transitions, further enhancing trade efficiency and supporting economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)