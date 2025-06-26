Left Menu

India's Maritime Sector Embarks on Tech-Driven Transformation

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled significant digital initiatives, including the SAGAR SETU platform and a Digital Centre of Excellence, to enhance India's maritime industry's efficiency and sustainability. These measures aim to align with national objectives, promoting a future-ready infrastructure leveraging AI, IoT, and Blockchain technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:18 IST
India's Maritime Sector Embarks on Tech-Driven Transformation
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move towards modernizing India's maritime sector, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal launched a suite of technological initiatives aimed at boosting industry efficiency and sustainability. Prominent among these is the SAGAR SETU platform, which along with a Digital Centre of Excellence, marks a significant step in the digital transformation of the nation's ports and logistics infrastructure.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) highlights a commitment to fostering innovation through emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, and Blockchain. This partnership aims to guide India's maritime operations towards greater productivity, aligning with the Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 by focusing on green, sustainable development.

Minister Sonowal emphasized the importance of these developments, noting the SAGAR SETU platform's role in integrating services, reducing processing times, and enabling paperless logistics. As India positions itself as a global leader in green hydrogen, ports are envisioned to play a substantial role in sustainable energy transitions, further enhancing trade efficiency and supporting economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025