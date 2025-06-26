Tripura's Major Infrastructure and Healthcare Boost Unveiled by CM Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has taken a decisive step towards enhancing the region's infrastructure and healthcare facilities by inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of key projects in Sepahijala district.

During a virtual event at Bishalgarh Town Hall, CM Saha inaugurated seven Ayushman Arogya Mandir buildings and laid the foundation for five other projects, including administrative offices and a hospital. "Infrastructure development is underway across Tripura," Saha stated proudly in a post on X.

These initiatives aim to bolster administrative and healthcare capabilities in the region. Villages were also recognized for social reform success as Child Marriage Free Villages, aligning with the government's commitment to holistic and inclusive development.

