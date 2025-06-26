Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Begins 148th Rath Yatra Celebrations with Prayers and Security Boost

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel marked the start of the 148th Rath Yatra celebrations by attending the evening aarti at Ahmedabad's Jagannath temple. According to an official release, the Chief Minister expressed feeling blessed after the divine encounter with Lord Jagannath, a sentiment shared by many present.

During the event, Chief Minister Patel extended his greetings to citizens, highlighting the Rath Yatra as a festival of social harmony. He called for the festival's spirit to endure, bringing lasting peace and prosperity to both Gujarat and the wider nation. Furthermore, he announced enhanced security measures leveraging AI technology, alongside 17 new citizen assistance centers.

The ceremony saw attendance from notable figures, including Mahant Dilipdasji Maharaj, Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma, and other local dignitaries, alongside a large gathering of devotees, all eager to witness the forthcoming city procession of Lord Jagannath.

