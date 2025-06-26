Senegal's Budget Shift: A Closer Look at 2025 Revised Projections
Senegal's 2025 revised budget reveals an updated fiscal deficit forecast of 7.82% of GDP, rising from the initial 7.08% prediction. This development comes from a draft document accessed by Reuters, reflecting the government's fiscal strategy adjustments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:37 IST
The Senegalese government has adjusted its 2025 fiscal outlook, projecting a budget deficit of 7.82%. This is an increase from a previously forecasted 7.08%, as revealed in a draft document obtained by Reuters.
This revision highlights the evolving economic landscape affecting the country's financial planning.
Analysts and stakeholders continue to monitor these adjustments closely, given their potential impact on economic stability and growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Booming tourism drives Iceland’s GDP, but threatens ecosystems and stability
Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP
Trump's Powell Paradox: Fed Firing Rhetoric Risks Economic Strategy
Chile's GDP Growth Outlook Revised Upwards
Zelenskiy Calls for Western GDP Contributions to Boost Ukraine's Defense Production