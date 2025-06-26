Left Menu

Senegal's Budget Shift: A Closer Look at 2025 Revised Projections

Senegal's 2025 revised budget reveals an updated fiscal deficit forecast of 7.82% of GDP, rising from the initial 7.08% prediction. This development comes from a draft document accessed by Reuters, reflecting the government's fiscal strategy adjustments.

26-06-2025
The Senegalese government has adjusted its 2025 fiscal outlook, projecting a budget deficit of 7.82%. This is an increase from a previously forecasted 7.08%, as revealed in a draft document obtained by Reuters.

This revision highlights the evolving economic landscape affecting the country's financial planning.

Analysts and stakeholders continue to monitor these adjustments closely, given their potential impact on economic stability and growth.

