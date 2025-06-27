Diplomatic Standoff: Iran's Position Against US Dialogue

In a recent interview on state TV, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi dismissed any plans for imminent talks with the United States. This statement contradicts U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of potential discussions.

The foreign minister said Iran is evaluating if discussions with Washington serve its interests, particularly after previous negotiations stalled following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear sites.

While the U.S. and Israel claim these strikes aim to prevent nuclear weapon development, Iran maintains that its nuclear program is solely for civilian purposes. Araqchi emphasized the significant damage to nuclear facilities and noted that Iran's diplomatic approach will evolve based on these new circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)