Diplomatic Standoff: Iran's Position Against US Dialogue
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that Iran currently has no plan to meet with the United States, opposing President Trump’s announcement of planned talks. Iran is considering its diplomatic stance after previous talks were disrupted by US and Israeli actions against its nuclear assets.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a recent interview on state TV, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi dismissed any plans for imminent talks with the United States. This statement contradicts U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of potential discussions.
The foreign minister said Iran is evaluating if discussions with Washington serve its interests, particularly after previous negotiations stalled following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear sites.
While the U.S. and Israel claim these strikes aim to prevent nuclear weapon development, Iran maintains that its nuclear program is solely for civilian purposes. Araqchi emphasized the significant damage to nuclear facilities and noted that Iran's diplomatic approach will evolve based on these new circumstances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Signals Flexibility on Trade Deal Deadlines Amid Global Negotiations
Israel's Political Storm: The Battle over Conscription and Governance
Trade Truce Teeters: China's Stocks Stumble Amid Unsteady Sino-U.S. Negotiations
US-Israel Tensions Rise as Trump Urges Netanyahu to End Gaza Conflict
Tehran Talks: A New Chapter in Iran-US Nuclear Negotiations