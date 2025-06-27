Left Menu

Diplomatic Standoff: Iran's Position Against US Dialogue

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that Iran currently has no plan to meet with the United States, opposing President Trump’s announcement of planned talks. Iran is considering its diplomatic stance after previous talks were disrupted by US and Israeli actions against its nuclear assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-06-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 01:06 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a recent interview on state TV, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi dismissed any plans for imminent talks with the United States. This statement contradicts U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of potential discussions.

The foreign minister said Iran is evaluating if discussions with Washington serve its interests, particularly after previous negotiations stalled following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear sites.

While the U.S. and Israel claim these strikes aim to prevent nuclear weapon development, Iran maintains that its nuclear program is solely for civilian purposes. Araqchi emphasized the significant damage to nuclear facilities and noted that Iran's diplomatic approach will evolve based on these new circumstances.

