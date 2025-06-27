Chhattisgarh Mourns the Loss of Padma Shri Poet Surendra Dubey

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has described the passing of Dr. Surendra Dubey, a Padma Shri awardee celebrated for his humorous and satirical poetry, as an 'irreparable loss' to both the state and the wider literary community. Dubey, who brought global recognition to Chhattisgarh's literary scene, died on Thursday.

The chief minister paid his respects by visiting Dubey's residence and offering floral tributes. Sharing his grief on social media platform X, Sai expressed condolences to the family, recognizing the void Dubey's absence would create in the cultural and literary consciousness of the state.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also conveyed his sorrow, acknowledging Dubey's contributions that earned him the Padma Shri in 2010 for literature and education. Both leaders emphasized the deep impact of his loss on Chhattisgarh's artistic community.

(With inputs from agencies.)