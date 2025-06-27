Left Menu

Massive Blaze Erupts in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area

A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Bawana industrial area early Friday morning, with 25 fire tenders deployed to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, which originated in a paint company but did not spread to other factories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:18 IST
Massive Blaze Erupts in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Bawana (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Friday, a significant fire erupted in Delhi's Bawana industrial area, prompting an immediate response from firefighting units. As of now, no casualties have been confirmed, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar reported that the fire was first detected in a paint company located in Sector 2 of Bawana. Initially, two fire brigades were dispatched, but as the flames intensified, assistance from additional teams in Hapur, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, and Meerut was required, bringing the total to 25 fire brigades on site.

Kumar mentioned that they are collaborating with private firefighters and other regional fire departments to contain the blaze. The fire, fortunately, has not spread to neighboring factories. The exact cause remains unknown, with further details expected following a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

