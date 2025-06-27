Massive Blaze Erupts in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area

In the early hours of Friday, a significant fire erupted in Delhi's Bawana industrial area, prompting an immediate response from firefighting units. As of now, no casualties have been confirmed, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar reported that the fire was first detected in a paint company located in Sector 2 of Bawana. Initially, two fire brigades were dispatched, but as the flames intensified, assistance from additional teams in Hapur, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, and Meerut was required, bringing the total to 25 fire brigades on site.

Kumar mentioned that they are collaborating with private firefighters and other regional fire departments to contain the blaze. The fire, fortunately, has not spread to neighboring factories. The exact cause remains unknown, with further details expected following a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)