Gujarat Celebrates 148th Jagannath Rath Yatra: A Display of Faith and Tradition

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in Ahmedabad's Jagannath Rath Yatra. Patel pulled the chariot while Shah performed the Mangala Aarti, describing the festival as a celebration of faith, devotion, and cultural heritage. The festival is a significant religious event in Puri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:23 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel participates in Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrations (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 148th Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad witnessed the active participation of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who took part in the traditional pulling of the chariot at the Shree Jagannathji Mandir. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers and performed the Mangala Aarti, marking the commencement of the festival with a sense of reverence.

Taking to social media, Amit Shah expressed his profound experience at the 400-year-old Jagannath Temple. He shared images of the Mangala Aarti and highlighted the cultural significance, calling it a 'divine and extraordinary' experience. Shah said, 'On the sacred occasion of Rath Yatra, participating in the Mangla Aarti at Shri Jagannath Temple, Ahmedabad, is in itself a divine and extraordinary experience.'

Extending festive greetings, Shah underscored the Rath Yatra as a 'unique confluence of faith and devotion.' He stated that the event encapsulates an enduring legacy of cherishing devotion, culture, and heritage, urging everyone to keep these values at the core of their lives. In Puri, this festival features the grand procession of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, resonating with spiritual fervor.

