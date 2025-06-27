Left Menu

Raj Thackeray Leads Marathi Unity March Against Hindi Imposition

Raj Thackeray, leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has organized a protest march on July 5 at Girgaon Chowpatty, Mumbai, opposing the perceived imposition of Hindi. Thackeray emphasizes Marathi unity, inviting students, parents, and political leaders to join. The event underlines cultural pride, transcending political affiliations.

Raj Thackeray Leads Marathi Unity March Against Hindi Imposition
MNS chief Raj Thackeray (Photo/@RajThackeray). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, Raj Thackeray, has announced a large-scale protest march set for July 5 at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai, to contest the perceived imposition of the Hindi language. The move comes amid ongoing debates about language policies in the state.

Initially slated for July 6, the march was rescheduled, with all details remaining unchanged. Thackeray made the announcement via the social media platform X. He emphasized that the event is dedicated to showcasing Marathi unity and cultural pride, devoid of any political symbols or flags.

Thackeray has called for participation from students, parents, and language experts, with an open invitation extended to all political parties. He stressed the event is meant to reflect the collective sentiment of Maharashtra, transcending traditional political divisions.

The protest coincides with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's recent statement on the three-language formula, where he assured that any decision would follow consultations with experts and stakeholders. This came after discussions among state officials on language policy implications under the new education policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

