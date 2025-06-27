Crackdown in Haryana: Arrests Made Over Aravalli Forest Blaze

Authorities in Haryana announced on Friday the arrest of several individuals and the commencement of an investigation into a fire that ravaged five acres of the Aravalli forest in Nuh district. Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena confirmed that the fire incident, attributed to illegal dumping, had been scrutinized, with subsequent review meetings held.

Meena elaborated on the issue, highlighting the longstanding problem of plastic and chemical waste being dumped by plastic pickers, leading to environmental damage and frequent fires. An FIR has been filed, and arrests made as part of the ongoing crackdown. 'This situation had persisted for quite some time,' Meena noted, adding that a committee led by the SDM has been established to address it.

Regarding Thursday's fire, Meena stated, 'We investigated the incident and conducted a review meeting... The forest department has been tasked with planting trees and erecting fences as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. Those found culpable will face consequences.' Forest Guard Anoop Singh remarked that fires are a recurrent problem at the Aravalli dumping yard, which ignites every eight to ten days.

Singh mentioned that the area, tagged as Aravalli 1, had long been subjected to illegal waste disposal. Although new dumping ceased, the yard continues to ignite regularly. Singh also reported the clearance of 20-22 illegal slums that previously occupied the land, where residents collected and sold metal to local vendors.

