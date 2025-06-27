Nation Unites in Celebrating the Sacred Jagannath Rath Yatra

On the auspicious occasion of the Jagannath Rath Yatra, India's leaders, including Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended their heartfelt greetings to the nation via social media platform X. Gandhi wished for peace and prosperity for everyone during this sacred festival.

Meanwhile, the historic town of Puri is all set to host the grand 2025 Jagannath Rath Yatra, attracting throngs of devotees who pull the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings to the Gundicha Temple. In his message, PM Modi hoped for joy, health, and good fortune for all Indians. He also took the opportunity to extend wishes on Ashadhi Bij, or Kutch New Year.

President Droupadi Murmu echoed these sentiments in her message, expressing prayers for global peace and harmony as millions of devotees join the Yatra. The event highlights the unique human-like divine interactions that define the Rath Yatra, bringing together people in a collective act of faith and devotion.