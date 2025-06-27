Nation Unites in Celebrating the Sacred Jagannath Rath Yatra
In a display of unity and faith, Indian leaders extend warm greetings for the Jagannath Rath Yatra, celebrated with grand chariot processions in Puri. The festival marks the deities' annual journey, embodying spiritual devotion. Leaders also extend wishes for Kutch New Year, emphasizing global peace and prosperity.
- Country:
- India
On the auspicious occasion of the Jagannath Rath Yatra, India's leaders, including Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended their heartfelt greetings to the nation via social media platform X. Gandhi wished for peace and prosperity for everyone during this sacred festival.
Meanwhile, the historic town of Puri is all set to host the grand 2025 Jagannath Rath Yatra, attracting throngs of devotees who pull the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings to the Gundicha Temple. In his message, PM Modi hoped for joy, health, and good fortune for all Indians. He also took the opportunity to extend wishes on Ashadhi Bij, or Kutch New Year.
President Droupadi Murmu echoed these sentiments in her message, expressing prayers for global peace and harmony as millions of devotees join the Yatra. The event highlights the unique human-like divine interactions that define the Rath Yatra, bringing together people in a collective act of faith and devotion.
ALSO READ
Deeply distressed to learn about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad; it is a heart-rending disaster: President Droupadi Murmu.
Hardeep Singh Puri Criticizes Punjab's Lack of Central Scheme Implementation
Loss of lives after plane crash at Ahmedabad utterly devastating: President Droupadi Murmu.
Water Woes in Janakpuri: Contamination Crisis Under Scrutiny
India's LPG Boom: Puri Pushes for Consumer Portability and Green Initiatives