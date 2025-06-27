Traffic Advisory Issued for Jagannath Rath Yatra in Delhi

The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory on the occasion of the Jagannath Rath Yatra, scheduled for Friday. Traffic in Hauz Khas will be diverted or regulated from 2 PM to 6 PM on Aurobindo Marg and surrounding areas. Affected stretches include the IIT Flyover to the AIIMS Loop, with potential congestion on the Outer Ring Road, Ring Road, and August Kranti Marg.

As per the advisory, traffic movement will be significantly affected due to the 47th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, with thousands of devotees gathering in Puri, Odisha, to witness the annual event. Attendees have thronged the Jagannath temple, eager to view the grand chariots carrying the three deities: Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and goddess Subhadra, to the Gundicha temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt greetings via social media on the sacred occasion, wishing happiness and health for all. The festival, which draws large crowds, underscores the need for effective traffic management in Puri and Delhi, as police prepare to ensure smooth movement and safety for all participants.