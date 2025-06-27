Left Menu

Major Breakthrough in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case as Police Seize Gun and Cash

In a significant development in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, police have confiscated a gun and Rs 50,000 from the accused. Further interrogation is planned to uncover potential locations of discarded laptops. Another prime suspect, Lokendra Singh Tomar, faces allegations of evidence tampering with a three-day transit remand granted by the court.

SP Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a pivotal turn in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder investigation, authorities seized a firearm and Rs 50,000 from the suspect's possession, according to Superintendent of Police Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor. The weapon, along with ammunition and cash, was discovered during a vehicle search, underscoring the ongoing efforts to bring clarity to the case.

Superintendent Kharkongor outlined plans for rigorous questioning of the suspects, focusing on the fate of electronic equipment allegedly discarded. With claims of laptops being disposed of still under scrutiny, police aim to verify these assertions and locate any concealed evidence that could further illuminate the crime's intricacies.

In a parallel move, Lokendra Singh Tomar, implicated in concealing a firearm and monetary allocations tied to the murder, appeared before the Gwalior court. Granted a three-day transit remand, Tomar is charged with hindering the investigation and evidence manipulation. His journey in custody will traverse Indore, Delhi, and Guwahati en route to Meghalaya for further proceedings.

