Jio BlackRock Ventures Into Brokerage with SEBI Nod
Jio BlackRock Broking Pvt Ltd gains SEBI approval to operate as a brokerage. It aims to offer affordable, technology-driven services. A joint venture with Jio Financial Services Ltd and BlackRock Inc., it adds a brokerage platform to its investment solutions, enhancing accessibility and democratizing investments in India.
Jio BlackRock Broking Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd, has secured the green light from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to start operating as a brokerage firm.
According to an official statement, the firm aims to provide cost-effective, transparent, and technology-oriented execution services for investors. The company is part of a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) and BlackRock Inc.
This new development comes as the Jio BlackRock joint venture receives various regulatory approvals, positioning itself to offer comprehensive investment solutions that promise to democratize investment opportunities in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
