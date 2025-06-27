Left Menu

Jio BlackRock Ventures Into Brokerage with SEBI Nod

Jio BlackRock Broking Pvt Ltd gains SEBI approval to operate as a brokerage. It aims to offer affordable, technology-driven services. A joint venture with Jio Financial Services Ltd and BlackRock Inc., it adds a brokerage platform to its investment solutions, enhancing accessibility and democratizing investments in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:47 IST
Jio BlackRock Ventures Into Brokerage with SEBI Nod
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jio BlackRock Broking Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd, has secured the green light from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to start operating as a brokerage firm.

According to an official statement, the firm aims to provide cost-effective, transparent, and technology-oriented execution services for investors. The company is part of a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) and BlackRock Inc.

This new development comes as the Jio BlackRock joint venture receives various regulatory approvals, positioning itself to offer comprehensive investment solutions that promise to democratize investment opportunities in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025