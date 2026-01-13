India-France: Fostering Strategic Ties for Global Security

India and France convened a key strategic dialogue on Tuesday, aimed at exploring collaborative opportunities in alignment with the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

This meeting, co-chaired by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Diplomatic Adviser to the President of France Emmanuel Bonne, focused on various ongoing bilateral initiatives including those in the realms of security, defence, and technology.

Both nations renewed their commitment to their robust strategic partnership, addressing global security challenges and preparing for French President Emmanuel Macron's upcoming visit to India.