UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches 'CM Yuva' App to Empower Youth and Boost MSMEs
On International MSME Day, UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 'Youth Adda' and launched the 'CM Yuva' app to promote entrepreneurship and employment. The initiative supports MSMEs and aims to boost local economies through the 'One District One Product' scheme. Over 90 lakh MSME units have been started under the CM-Yuva initiative.
On the occasion of International MSME Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took significant steps to promote entrepreneurship by inaugurating the 'Youth Adda' and launching the 'CM Yuva' mobile app. This initiative aims to foster employment opportunities and empower the youth in Uttar Pradesh.
The Chief Minister congratulated over 2 crore employees working in the MSME sector and emphasized the significance of the 'One District One Product' initiative, which has enabled regions to develop unique products like Kannauj's perfume and Lucknow's Chikankari.
During his address, CM Yogi highlighted the transformation of the state post-2017, contrasting it with its past under the Samajwadi Party, and announced efforts to include the transgender community in the CM Yuva Abhiyan for financial and social empowerment.
