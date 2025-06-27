Honoring a Legend: Remembering Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

The Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington in Ooty, commemorated the death anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at his final resting place. High-ranking officers, including the Commandant of the Defence Services Staff College and the Station Commander, alongside members of the Parsi Community, honored Manekshaw by placing wreaths at his memorial. A Guard of Honour was presented, followed by a two-minute silence, paying homage to the departed military hero.

Lt Gen Virendra Vats, Commandant of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, lauded Field Marshal Manekshaw as the most inspiring military leader of their era. He emphasized that Manekshaw's actions and words would continue to inspire future generations, stating, "Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is undoubtedly the most inspiring military leader of our times. His deeds and words continue to inspire us and will do so for generations to come," in a conversation with ANI.

Born on April 3, 1914, in Amritsar, Sam Manekshaw passed away at the Military Hospital in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, on June 27, 2008, due to pneumonia, at the age of 94. His notable military career commenced with his joining the British Indian Army in 1932, where he distinguished himself during World War II. Manekshaw's service spanned four decades and five wars, notably the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the 1948 liberation of Hyderabad. As the first Indian officer to ascend to the rank of Field Marshal and command the Gorkhas after India's independence, he significantly impacted military history. Awarded the Military Cross during WWII, and affectionately known as 'Sam Bahadur,' Manekshaw led the Indian Army decisively in the 1971 war with Pakistan, culminating in Bangladesh's creation, and leaving a legacy as one of India's most esteemed military commanders.

