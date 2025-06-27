Paving the Path to Sustainable Mining: North East Conclave Drives Change

The North East Mining Ministers' Conclave, inaugurated by Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, underlined the significance of collaborative efforts between the Centre and states to propel investments and innovations in mining while maintaining sustainability.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the region's significant mining potential, advocating for environmentally responsible practices aligned with the circular economy and promoting government-industry partnerships for inclusive growth.

Union MoS for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, among others, attended the event that showcased Assam's strategic plans including a new state mineral policy and notable financial commitments, seeking to unlock the state's mining prospects sustainably.

(With inputs from agencies.)