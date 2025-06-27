Northeast Mining Boost: Union Minister Reddy Hails Assam's Anti-Illegal Mining Steps

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, articulated a strong commitment to advancing the mining sector in India's northeastern region at the 2nd North-East Mining Ministers' Conclave held in Guwahati. During his address, Reddy lauded Assam for actively battling illegal mining, reinforcing the state as a leader in ethical resource management.

Reddy highlighted the role of the eight northeastern Ashtalakshmi states in India's growth. Citing infrastructure enhancements over the past decade, he noted significant regional progress. Reddy emphasized, "Under PM Modi's leadership, we aim to empower these states." The Prime Minister has visited this region more than 60 times, indicating its crucial position in national planning.

The conclave, collaborative efforts by the Ministries of Mines and Coal, aims to promote scientific mining approaches, enhance business ease, and fortify regional development partnerships. Key initiatives include NLC India Ltd.'s plan for sizable solar energy installations in Assam, signifying alignment of energy strategies with sustainability and regional advancement goals.