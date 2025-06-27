Left Menu

Delhi Prisons Debunk Health Rumours of Kashmir Leader Shabir Shah

The Delhi Prisons Department has refuted social media rumours about the critical health condition of Shabir Ahmad Shah, asserting that the jailed leader is receiving appropriate medical attention and is stable. Arrested in 2019 on terror funding charges, Shah remains under observation following OPD consultation at Safdarjung Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:12 IST
Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive statement, the Delhi Prisons Department dispelled swirling rumours surrounding the health status of Shabir Ahmad Shah, a prominent leader from the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP). Public Relations Officer Arvind Kumar clarified that all essential medical care is being provided to Shah, ensuring his stable condition.

Shah was moved to Safdarjung Hospital on June 26 for an OPD consultation due to lower urinary tract symptoms, leading to further admission and evaluation. Medical reports affirmed a normal status, with continued treatment being administered at the hospital. Delhi Prisons underscored no evidence of any critical health threats to the detainee.

Arrested in June 2019, Shabir Ahmad Shah is implicated in a terror funding case by the National Investigation Agency since 2017. His activities reportedly involve fuelling separatist movements in Jammu and Kashmir. The Delhi High Court recently denied his bail plea, citing substantial evidence supporting his purported unlawful endeavors in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

