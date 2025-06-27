BJP Demands Justice Amid Shock Over Kolkata Campus Assault

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through Kolkata, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP), Suvendu Adhikari, has voiced strong criticism and demanded prompt action following the gang rape of a law college student in South Kolkata.

Suvendu Adhikari, in a statement, highlighted the immediate arrest of the accused, including Manojit Mishra, a prominent figure in the Trinamool Congress's student wing, and emphasized that political affiliations should not shield the perpetrators. The gravity of the crime, which took place within the college's premises, underscores the urgent need for heightened security and accountability in educational institutions.

The arrests of Mishra, along with Jaib Ahmed and Promit Mukhopadhyay, all associated with the college, have propelled demands for swift justice. The alleged crime occurred between 7:30 pm and 10:50 pm, prompting a swift police response. Investigators have confiscated phones, secured the crime scene, and requested custody of the accused to ensure a comprehensive probe into this heinous act.

