Bhopal's Bold Step: Army and Disaster Response Forces Collaborate in Flood Mock Drill

A joint mock drill by NDRF, SDRF, and Indian Army was conducted in Bhopal, focusing on flood rescue and prevention. The exercise aimed to boost response efficiency and cooperation among agencies. Modern techniques like drones were used to simulate real-life rescue scenarios. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviewed the readiness strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:19 IST
An individual being resuced during mock drill (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive effort to bolster flood preparedness, a joint team comprising the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Indian Army conducted an extensive mock drill in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh's capital. The exercise, carried out near Bada Talab, served to ensure a swift and coordinated response during potential emergencies.

The drill systematically rehearsed various rescue operations, from evacuating individuals stranded on isolated islands to rescuing those trapped in inundated areas using boats and ropes. Army and SDRF personnel showcased their readiness with cutting-edge flood relief equipment, emphasizing the significance of inter-agency coordination and technical prowess.

Significantly, the exercise incorporated drone technology to enhance rescue capabilities, demonstrating how crucial equipment can be delivered to affected areas efficiently. Commenting on the drill, Additional Chief Secretary J N Kansotiya highlighted its success and potential for optimizing drone use. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had earlier emphasized readiness in a review meeting, underscoring the state's proactive flood management strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

