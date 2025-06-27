Congress Leaders Condemn RSS Secretary Over Constitution Remarks

In a strong rebuke, senior Congress leader and MP KC Venugopal condemned RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale for his recent statements questioning the inclusion of 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Indian Constitution's Preamble.

Venugopal, taking to social media, accused the RSS of holding a hidden agenda to undermine constitutional principles, asserting that the statements are a disregard for the Supreme Court's rulings and a direct affront to India's democratic fabric.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh echoed these sentiments, criticizing the RSS's historical stance against the Constitution's framers and its lack of acknowledgment of key judicial decisions. The Congress party plans to continue its 'Samvidhan Bachao Yatra' to rally public support for preserving constitutional integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)