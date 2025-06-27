Left Menu

Congress Leaders Condemn RSS Secretary Over Constitution Remarks

Senior Congress leaders have criticized RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale for questioning the inclusion of 'socialist' and 'secular' in India's Constitution. They argue the remarks undermine constitutional values, highlighting a longstanding RSS agenda against constitutional principles and urging national attention to safeguard democratic institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:40 IST
Congress Leaders Condemn RSS Secretary Over Constitution Remarks
Senior Congress leader and MP KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong rebuke, senior Congress leader and MP KC Venugopal condemned RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale for his recent statements questioning the inclusion of 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Indian Constitution's Preamble.

Venugopal, taking to social media, accused the RSS of holding a hidden agenda to undermine constitutional principles, asserting that the statements are a disregard for the Supreme Court's rulings and a direct affront to India's democratic fabric.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh echoed these sentiments, criticizing the RSS's historical stance against the Constitution's framers and its lack of acknowledgment of key judicial decisions. The Congress party plans to continue its 'Samvidhan Bachao Yatra' to rally public support for preserving constitutional integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025