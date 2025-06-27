Rajasthan's Swift Response: Relief Aid Sanctioned for Hailstorm-Hit Farmers
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma approved Rs 239 crore in agricultural subsidies for over 70,000 farmers affected by hailstorms in the 2024-25 rabi season. The relief, from the state's disaster relief fund, will aid farmers in 143 villages across eight districts, with initiatives to boost farmer income.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has greenlit a Rs 239 crore agricultural input subsidy aimed at aiding over 70,000 farmers hit by severe hailstorms during the 2024-25 rabi season, according to officials on Friday.
The relief funds, sourced from the state's disaster relief reserve, will benefit farmers across 143 villages in eight districts, where hailstorms inflicted significant crop damage. A swift assessment (girdawari) was ordered by the chief minister to gauge the extent of the devastation, after which these villages were deemed scarcity-hit, with crop damage over 33 per cent.
In addition, the government is also rolling out initiatives such as the Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, bonuses on wheat procurement MSPs, interest-free short-term loans, and faster insurance payouts through the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, underlining its dedication to enhancing the welfare and earnings of the farming community.
