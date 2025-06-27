Left Menu

Trump Calls for Nuclear Inspections in Iran

President Donald Trump discusses the need for inspections of Iran's nuclear sites after a bombing. He believes Iran no longer seeks nuclear weapons. The inspections could be done by the International Atomic Energy Agency or another respected source. This follows U.S. and Israeli bombing actions.

Updated: 27-06-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:57 IST
Trump Calls for Nuclear Inspections in Iran
Donald Trump
  Country:
  United States

President Donald Trump expressed his desire for inspections at Iran's nuclear sites following recent bombings. These inspections, according to Trump, should be conducted by the International Atomic Energy Agency or another credible organization.

In a news conference held at the White House, Trump shared his opinion that, following U.S. and Israeli military actions, Iran is unlikely to continue pursuing a nuclear weapon.

Trump's statements underscored his administration's stance on maintaining vigilance over Iran's nuclear activities, especially after the latest bombing incidents. This reflects ongoing international tensions and the continuous scrutiny over Iran's nuclear intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

