Left Menu

Union Ministers Join in Majestic Rath Yatra Celebrations in Puri

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat participated in Odisha’s renowned Rath Yatra, offering prayers alongside an enthusiastic crowd. They commended the state’s modern command center that bolstered the event’s security. The ritual began with the sacred ‘Chhera Pahanra,’ symbolizing humility and devotion, as chariots commenced their spiritual journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:59 IST
Union Ministers Join in Majestic Rath Yatra Celebrations in Puri
Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat join devotees in Rath Yatra celebrations. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The annual Rath Yatra unfolded in Puri, Odisha, with Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat joining the massive turnout of devotees. Both ministers offered prayers to Lord Jagannath and commended the state government's arrangements. Pradhan expressed satisfaction with the initial rituals that saw the deities placed ceremoniously onto their grand chariots.

The ministers observed operations at the advanced Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Puri. Developed by Odisha Police in collaboration with IG Drones, the center plays a crucial role in ensuring safety during the procession. Equipped with 500 CCTVs, drones, and AI analytics, the ICCC marks a leap in managing large gatherings efficiently.

Thousands of devotees thronged Puri, singing hymns and partaking in the spectacle as chariots carrying Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra embarked on their journey to the Gundicha Temple. The event was vivid with traditional music and vibrant festivities, embodying the spirit of unity and devotion.

The ritual 'Chhera Pahanra,' a symbolic act of humility, was performed by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the royal chief servitor of Lord Jagannath. The Maharaja, attired in customary regal garb, swept the chariots with a golden broom, reaffirming his devotion and ensuring a sanctified path for the deities' procession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025