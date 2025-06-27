Union Ministers Join in Majestic Rath Yatra Celebrations in Puri
Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat participated in Odisha’s renowned Rath Yatra, offering prayers alongside an enthusiastic crowd. They commended the state’s modern command center that bolstered the event’s security. The ritual began with the sacred ‘Chhera Pahanra,’ symbolizing humility and devotion, as chariots commenced their spiritual journey.
The annual Rath Yatra unfolded in Puri, Odisha, with Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat joining the massive turnout of devotees. Both ministers offered prayers to Lord Jagannath and commended the state government's arrangements. Pradhan expressed satisfaction with the initial rituals that saw the deities placed ceremoniously onto their grand chariots.
The ministers observed operations at the advanced Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Puri. Developed by Odisha Police in collaboration with IG Drones, the center plays a crucial role in ensuring safety during the procession. Equipped with 500 CCTVs, drones, and AI analytics, the ICCC marks a leap in managing large gatherings efficiently.
Thousands of devotees thronged Puri, singing hymns and partaking in the spectacle as chariots carrying Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra embarked on their journey to the Gundicha Temple. The event was vivid with traditional music and vibrant festivities, embodying the spirit of unity and devotion.
The ritual 'Chhera Pahanra,' a symbolic act of humility, was performed by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the royal chief servitor of Lord Jagannath. The Maharaja, attired in customary regal garb, swept the chariots with a golden broom, reaffirming his devotion and ensuring a sanctified path for the deities' procession.
