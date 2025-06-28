Left Menu

Global Markets Soar Amid U.S.-China Trade Optimism

Global shares reached record highs due to optimism in U.S.-China trade talks and rising megacap growth stocks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq marked significant gains, while the dollar weakened and bond yields showed varied movements. Oil prices rose slightly but faced potential declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 02:19 IST
Global Markets Soar Amid U.S.-China Trade Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global shares soared to unprecedented levels on Friday, bolstered by optimism surrounding U.S.-China trade talks. This positive sentiment, along with gains in major growth stocks like Nvidia, Alphabet, and Amazon, propelled the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs, marking an upbeat start to the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a 1% uptick, reaching 43,819.27, while the S&P 500 rose 0.52% to 6,173.07, and the Nasdaq increased 0.52% to 20,273.46. Europe's pan-European STOXX 600 index ended the week with a gain, and the MSCI World Equity index achieved its largest weekly rise since mid-May.

Sentiments of a potential trade agreement between the U.S. and China provided a further lift to investor confidence. Discussions included efforts to expedite rare earth shipments to the U.S. amid a trade dispute. Rising earnings estimates contributed to market optimism, despite geopolitical tensions and potential changes at the Federal Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025