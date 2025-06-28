Global Markets Soar Amid U.S.-China Trade Optimism

Global shares soared to unprecedented levels on Friday, bolstered by optimism surrounding U.S.-China trade talks. This positive sentiment, along with gains in major growth stocks like Nvidia, Alphabet, and Amazon, propelled the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs, marking an upbeat start to the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a 1% uptick, reaching 43,819.27, while the S&P 500 rose 0.52% to 6,173.07, and the Nasdaq increased 0.52% to 20,273.46. Europe's pan-European STOXX 600 index ended the week with a gain, and the MSCI World Equity index achieved its largest weekly rise since mid-May.

Sentiments of a potential trade agreement between the U.S. and China provided a further lift to investor confidence. Discussions included efforts to expedite rare earth shipments to the U.S. amid a trade dispute. Rising earnings estimates contributed to market optimism, despite geopolitical tensions and potential changes at the Federal Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)