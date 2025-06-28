Global Markets Soar Amid U.S.-China Trade Optimism
Global shares reached record highs due to optimism in U.S.-China trade talks and rising megacap growth stocks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq marked significant gains, while the dollar weakened and bond yields showed varied movements. Oil prices rose slightly but faced potential declines.
Global shares soared to unprecedented levels on Friday, bolstered by optimism surrounding U.S.-China trade talks. This positive sentiment, along with gains in major growth stocks like Nvidia, Alphabet, and Amazon, propelled the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs, marking an upbeat start to the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a 1% uptick, reaching 43,819.27, while the S&P 500 rose 0.52% to 6,173.07, and the Nasdaq increased 0.52% to 20,273.46. Europe's pan-European STOXX 600 index ended the week with a gain, and the MSCI World Equity index achieved its largest weekly rise since mid-May.
Sentiments of a potential trade agreement between the U.S. and China provided a further lift to investor confidence. Discussions included efforts to expedite rare earth shipments to the U.S. amid a trade dispute. Rising earnings estimates contributed to market optimism, despite geopolitical tensions and potential changes at the Federal Reserve.
