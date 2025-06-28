Left Menu

AISATS Employees Face Resignation Following Controversial Office Celebration Amid AI 171 Tragedy

AISATS has requested the resignation of four senior employees after a video showing them celebrating at the office went viral. The incident took place shortly after the fatal Air India AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad, prompting the company to reaffirm its commitment to professionalism and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 09:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air India SATS Services (AISATS) has prompted the resignation of four senior employees following the circulation of a viral video showing staff members dancing and celebrating at their workplace. The footage emerged shortly after the Air India AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad, drawing widespread public concern.

In a statement released Friday, AISATS expressed deep regret over the incident, noting its discordance with company values. "At AISATS, we stand in solidarity with the families affected by the tragic AI 171 loss and deeply regret the lapse in judgment reflected in a recent internal video," the statement read, committing to empathy, professionalism, and accountability.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) Lab in New Delhi is currently analyzing data from the black boxes of Flight AI-171. The crash, which took place on June 12, involved an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that tragically claimed 241 lives shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

