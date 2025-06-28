BJP MP Dubey Accuses Congress of Constitutional Betrayal

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, in a fiery critique, accused the Congress party of betraying the Constitution. Dubey's statements on his official 'X' handle described Congress as 'assassins,' highlighting concerns over Sonia Gandhi's influential role during Manmohan Singh's time as Prime Minister.

Dubey pointed to a 2005 meeting between Sonia Gandhi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, questioning the authority she had in discussing defense agreements. He argued that Gandhi's actions were unconstitutional, suggesting a usurpation of Prime Ministerial powers.

The MP's criticism extended to Gandhi's handling of terrorism threats, accusing Congress of failing to act decisively against Pakistani terrorists. Dubey's accusations also touched on historical grievances, referencing a letter by former PM Rajiv Gandhi to US President Ronald Reagan, accusing the Nehru-Gandhi family of being foreign 'slaves.'

