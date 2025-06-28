From Coal to Carp: Jharkhand's Aquaculture Revolution

In Jharkhand, a progressive initiative is turning environmental liabilities into economic assets. The state's abandoned coal pits are being repurposed into thriving fish farms, offering new livelihood opportunities and addressing local protein shortages.

Notably, the Kuju Fishermen Cooperative Society operates the Ara coal pit in Ramgarh district. Beginning without infrastructure in 2010, led by Shashikant Mahto, the initiative has blossomed into a successful enterprise supported by government schemes like the National Mission for Protein Supplements.

Despite regulatory challenges, the fish farming model is scaling rapidly, tapping into untapped potential across the state's coal and stone pits. Such projects could serve as templates for similar regions nationwide.