Left Menu

From Coal to Carp: Jharkhand's Aquaculture Revolution

Jharkhand's abandoned coal pits are being transformed into successful fish farms, led by the Kuju Fishermen Cooperative Society. This initiative provides livelihoods, boosts local protein sources, and demonstrates the potential of turning environmental liabilities into economic assets for mining-affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 28-06-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 12:21 IST
From Coal to Carp: Jharkhand's Aquaculture Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Jharkhand, a progressive initiative is turning environmental liabilities into economic assets. The state's abandoned coal pits are being repurposed into thriving fish farms, offering new livelihood opportunities and addressing local protein shortages.

Notably, the Kuju Fishermen Cooperative Society operates the Ara coal pit in Ramgarh district. Beginning without infrastructure in 2010, led by Shashikant Mahto, the initiative has blossomed into a successful enterprise supported by government schemes like the National Mission for Protein Supplements.

Despite regulatory challenges, the fish farming model is scaling rapidly, tapping into untapped potential across the state's coal and stone pits. Such projects could serve as templates for similar regions nationwide.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025