Uttarakhand Grapples with Heavy Rains: Travel Advisory Issued Amid Highway Blockages

Uttarakhand is confronting heavy rainfall, as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami advises residents to stay vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel, especially on Saturday, due to weather forecasts predicting severe downpours in the hilly and some plain areas. In a social media post, Dhami highlighted the need for caution and adherence to administrative guidelines amid adverse weather conditions affecting the state.

Significant disruption has been reported on key routes such as the Badrinath-Rishikesh highway, which has been obstructed at Sirobgad due to debris, temporarily halting passenger movement. These blockages have impacted pilgrims traveling to holy sites, including Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Hemkund Sahib. Efforts are underway to clear roads and restore normalcy, according to officials.

In Rudraprayag, authorities have restricted movement on the Sonprayag-Munkatiya road due to persistent rain and debris, with the Kedarnath Dham Yatra being closely monitored for safety. The aftermath of the recent bus accident continues to raise concerns, as search and rescue operations on the Alaknanda River enter their second day. The incident has resulted in four casualties so far.