Naveen Patnaik Voices Concern Over Rath Yatra Delays and Devotee Safety

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has raised alarms over the significant delays experienced in pulling the Nandighosha chariot during Puri's renowned Rath Yatra on Friday. High humidity levels resulted in several devotees experiencing suffocation and some reportedly fell unconscious, necessitating swift medical intervention.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', Patnaik expressed his concerns without assigning blame to the administration. He lamented over the unfolding events, describing them as deeply troubling for a festival considered sacred by many in Odisha. Recollecting incidents from the previous year, he mentioned how the slipping of Lord Balabhadra's idol during the 'Adapa Bije Pahandi' had left numerous devotees unsettled.

Highlighting the late movement of the Nandighosha ratha, which remained at the temple's main gate until 7:45 pm, Patnaik noted widespread disillusionment among devotees. Minister Mukesh Mahaling affirmed that health measures were in place, with on-site medical facilities ensuring adequate care amidst the annual chariot procession's spiritual fervor.

(With inputs from agencies.)