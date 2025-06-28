NTPC REL Powers Up: New Milestone in Renewable Energy Supply

In a significant move towards renewable energy expansion, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL) has commenced commercial electricity supply from its projects in Gujarat. This development marks a substantial addition to India's clean energy portfolio.

According to a statement released by NTPC, the company has successfully operationalized 142.2 MW of capacity from the 300 MW Khavda Solar Energy Project, part of the 450 MW Hybrid Tranche 5 Project. The initiative underscores NTPC's commitment to fostering sustainable energy solutions.

Furthermore, NTPC REL has launched commercial supply of 146.7 MW out of the 1255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project, reinforcing its role as a key player in the renewable energy sector. This advancement is set to enhance the region's power supply while contributing to India's green energy targets.

