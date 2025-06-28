NTPC REL Powers Up: New Milestone in Renewable Energy Supply
NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd has started commercial electricity supply from its projects in Gujarat. The company has operationalized 142.2 MW out of the Khavda Solar Energy Project and 146.7 MW from the Khavda-I Solar PV Project, signifying a major step in renewable energy development.
In a significant move towards renewable energy expansion, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL) has commenced commercial electricity supply from its projects in Gujarat. This development marks a substantial addition to India's clean energy portfolio.
According to a statement released by NTPC, the company has successfully operationalized 142.2 MW of capacity from the 300 MW Khavda Solar Energy Project, part of the 450 MW Hybrid Tranche 5 Project. The initiative underscores NTPC's commitment to fostering sustainable energy solutions.
Furthermore, NTPC REL has launched commercial supply of 146.7 MW out of the 1255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project, reinforcing its role as a key player in the renewable energy sector. This advancement is set to enhance the region's power supply while contributing to India's green energy targets.
