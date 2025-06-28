Unfolding Tensions: Murder Investigation and Political Strife in Punjab

On Dhandra Road near the Missing Link 2 Highway, a chilling murder case has emerged with the killing of Kuldeep Singh Mundia. The victim was associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal, having served as the personal assistant to the political leader and former MP Jagdev Singh Talwandi. The police, led by Station House Officer Avneet Kaur from Sadar Police Station, are vigorously investigating the incident. The SHO assured the prompt capture of those responsible.

In a related political upheaval, Punjab police detained Shiromani Akali Dal supporters protesting the arrest of their leader, Bikram Singh Majithia. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had taken Majithia into custody following a raid on his residence in Amritsar. The detentions have sparked further tensions in the political landscape of Punjab.

Amidst the chaos, Ganieve Kaur Majithia, wife of Bikram Singh Majithia, condemned the raid on their home, stating that officers entered without a warrant or official documents. She expressed gratitude to supporters rallying behind them and voiced her determination to fight back against what she perceives as government overreach. The situation remains tense as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)