Srinagar Police Clamp Down on Drug Networks and Uphold Harmony in Bold Operations

In a significant move to curb drug trafficking, Srinagar Police have seized a property valued at around Rs 50 lakhs. This action is part of a broader effort to dismantle narcotic networks. The residence, linked to drug peddler Bilal Ahmad Wani, was seized under the NDPS Act, following FIR No. 05/2025 at Shaheed Gunj Police Station.

Authorities confirmed the property was acquired through proceeds from illicit drug trade. Police executed the action under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, ensuring the property will not be sold or transferred without approval. This step aims to disrupt financial foundations of drug networks, protecting public health and safety.

Beyond tackling drugs, Srinagar Police acted swiftly against graffiti bearing foreign flags outside Imambara Zadibal. Three local teenage girls were identified for involvement. Police prioritized counseling, emphasizing communal harmony and responsible behavior, with appropriate legal proceedings to follow within juvenile justice guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)