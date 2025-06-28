Akhilesh Yadav Lashes Out at BJP Over Alleged Land Grabs and Scams

On Saturday, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government, alleging widespread land grabbing practices. Yadav asserted that BJP officials and local administration, equipped with bulldozers, are unlawfully seizing land across districts, allegedly aided by party loyalists. Citing an incident involving SP leader Mata Prasad Pandey, Yadav claimed the participation of BJP workers and police in obstructing land development efforts.

During a press conference, Yadav questioned the intentions of the BJP, accusing them of indiscriminate land seizures buttressed by administrative support. He pointed out the incomplete Jhansi-Gorakhpur metro as a broken promise despite years in power, suggesting financial malfeasance linked to the project. Yadav demanded just compensation for land acquisitions, alleging a systemic exploitation benefiting a select few within the BJP ranks.

Yadav further alleged a range of scams from medical institutions to real estate, drawing comparisons to dictatorial tactics. Highlighting encroachments in Lucknow and a rape case involving a BJP affiliate, he criticized the government's priorities, advocating for his party's developmental vision. Yadav's remarks showcase SP's commitment to transparency and fair governance, promising infrastructural growth and justice for wronged communities.

