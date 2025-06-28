Kolkata Gangrape Case Sparks Political Uproar Amid Calls for Justice

Kolkata Police have established a five-member Special Investigation Team to delve into the alleged gang rape of a law student. This move follows mounting pressure from opposition parties on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding her resignation and enhanced security measures for women in educational settings.

The Special Investigation Team, headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Pradip Kumar Ghosal from the South Suburban Division, is set to lead the inquiry. The three accused individuals, Manojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, are currently in police custody until July 1 as the investigation proceeds.

Political tension escalated with the Congress party organizing protests in Durgapur and the BJP leading demonstrations in Kolkata's Gariahat Crossing. Both parties criticize the West Bengal government's response to the incident, calling for Chief Minister Banerjee to take responsibility and ensure women's safety across the state.