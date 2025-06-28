Left Menu

Kolkata Gangrape Case Sparks Political Uproar Amid Calls for Justice

A Special Investigation Team has been formed by Kolkata police to probe the alleged gangrape of a law student, leading to political turmoil with demands for accountability from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The incident has ignited protests from various political parties emphasizing improved security for women in educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police have established a five-member Special Investigation Team to delve into the alleged gang rape of a law student. This move follows mounting pressure from opposition parties on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding her resignation and enhanced security measures for women in educational settings.

The Special Investigation Team, headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Pradip Kumar Ghosal from the South Suburban Division, is set to lead the inquiry. The three accused individuals, Manojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, are currently in police custody until July 1 as the investigation proceeds.

Political tension escalated with the Congress party organizing protests in Durgapur and the BJP leading demonstrations in Kolkata's Gariahat Crossing. Both parties criticize the West Bengal government's response to the incident, calling for Chief Minister Banerjee to take responsibility and ensure women's safety across the state.

