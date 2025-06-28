Union Minister Advocates Tribal Rights and Green Initiatives in Madhya Pradesh

Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday engaged with tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, promising to address their grievances over proposed sanctuary projects threatening their long-held lands. Chouhan expressed confidence in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's commitment to resolving these issues.

The minister underscored the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) dedication to tribal welfare, reiterating that BJP's policies are aligned with the interests of impoverished and tribal communities. "Chief Minister Yadav will ensure their concerns are heard and resolved," Chouhan assured, reinforcing his trust in the government's pro-tribal approach.

On an environmental note, Chouhan partook in a tree-planting initiative at Bhopal's Smart City Park, urging individuals to plant trees during personal milestones. Highlighting the ecological importance, he encouraged more citizens to embrace planting as a personal responsibility. The minister's initiative is part of a broader commitment to environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)