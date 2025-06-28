Arunachal Pradesh Governor Celebrates Birthday with Students, Inspires Future Leaders

Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), alongside the First Lady Anagha Parnaik, visited Oju Mission School in Naharlagun on Saturday. Their tour included the newly built academic block and smart classroom facilities. The Governor commended the Oju Welfare Association's contributions in education and social services, praising their student projects and photo gallery.

Celebrating his 72nd birthday with the students and teachers, Governor Parnaik expressed joy in witnessing cultural performances by the children. Struck by their enthusiasm and talent, he encouraged them to pursue education with curiosity and integrity, imparting that academic growth shapes character and unlocks potential.

Governor Parnaik emphasized setting high aspirations and resilience in facing failures, defining setbacks as opportunities for growth. He highlighted the importance of good citizenship, rooted in integrity, hard work, and a service mindset. Additionally, a plantation program named 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' was initiated, reinforcing the school's commitment to environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)