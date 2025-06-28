Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Celebrates Birthday with Students, Inspires Future Leaders

Governor KT Parnaik of Arunachal Pradesh celebrated his 72nd birthday at Oju Mission School, engaging with students and promoting values of education, integrity, and environmental responsibility. He lauded the school's efforts and encouraged children to pursue learning and personal growth with dedication and an ethical mindset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:39 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Celebrates Birthday with Students, Inspires Future Leaders
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) celebrates his birthday in midst of children from Oju Mission school (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), alongside the First Lady Anagha Parnaik, visited Oju Mission School in Naharlagun on Saturday. Their tour included the newly built academic block and smart classroom facilities. The Governor commended the Oju Welfare Association's contributions in education and social services, praising their student projects and photo gallery.

Celebrating his 72nd birthday with the students and teachers, Governor Parnaik expressed joy in witnessing cultural performances by the children. Struck by their enthusiasm and talent, he encouraged them to pursue education with curiosity and integrity, imparting that academic growth shapes character and unlocks potential.

Governor Parnaik emphasized setting high aspirations and resilience in facing failures, defining setbacks as opportunities for growth. He highlighted the importance of good citizenship, rooted in integrity, hard work, and a service mindset. Additionally, a plantation program named 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' was initiated, reinforcing the school's commitment to environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025